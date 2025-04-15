Minty Girl Price (MINTYGIRL)
The live price of Minty Girl (MINTYGIRL) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 7.56K USD. MINTYGIRL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Minty Girl Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Minty Girl price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 964.23M USD
Get real-time price updates of the MINTYGIRL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MINTYGIRL price information.
During today, the price change of Minty Girl to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Minty Girl to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Minty Girl to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Minty Girl to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-3.45%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-38.31%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Minty Girl: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+20.99%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
This token is based off the minty girl website app utility> this utility allows consumers to customize a predetermined CA with a character choice of their choosing either at the end or the beginning of the newly minted tokens contract address. These minty girl minted tokens are released on the pump (dot) fun platform, circumventing the need to access pump (dot) fun platform. The ability to buy and sell those CAs are also available on the minty girl website platform. The fees associated with the token mints are .1 and 50% of the fee goes a purchase and burn of minty girl token, and the other 50% goes to the developer(to be used on marketing)
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 MINTYGIRL to VND
₫--
|1 MINTYGIRL to AUD
A$--
|1 MINTYGIRL to GBP
￡--
|1 MINTYGIRL to EUR
€--
|1 MINTYGIRL to USD
$--
|1 MINTYGIRL to MYR
RM--
|1 MINTYGIRL to TRY
₺--
|1 MINTYGIRL to JPY
¥--
|1 MINTYGIRL to RUB
₽--
|1 MINTYGIRL to INR
₹--
|1 MINTYGIRL to IDR
Rp--
|1 MINTYGIRL to KRW
₩--
|1 MINTYGIRL to PHP
₱--
|1 MINTYGIRL to EGP
￡E.--
|1 MINTYGIRL to BRL
R$--
|1 MINTYGIRL to CAD
C$--
|1 MINTYGIRL to BDT
৳--
|1 MINTYGIRL to NGN
₦--
|1 MINTYGIRL to UAH
₴--
|1 MINTYGIRL to VES
Bs--
|1 MINTYGIRL to PKR
Rs--
|1 MINTYGIRL to KZT
₸--
|1 MINTYGIRL to THB
฿--
|1 MINTYGIRL to TWD
NT$--
|1 MINTYGIRL to AED
د.إ--
|1 MINTYGIRL to CHF
Fr--
|1 MINTYGIRL to HKD
HK$--
|1 MINTYGIRL to MAD
.د.م--
|1 MINTYGIRL to MXN
$--