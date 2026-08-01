Mintly Price Today

The live Mintly (MLY) price today is $ 0, with a 2,87% change over the past 24 hours. The current MLY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MLY.

Mintly currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 59.792, with a circulating supply of 420,00M MLY. During the last 24 hours, MLY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0,00348101, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MLY moved +%0,23 in the last hour and +%1,40 over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 153,42.

Mintly (MLY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 59,79K$ 59,79K $ 59,79K Volume (24H) $ 153,42$ 153,42 $ 153,42 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 142,36K$ 142,36K $ 142,36K Circulation Supply 420,00M 420,00M 420,00M Total Supply 1.000.000.000,0 1.000.000.000,0 1.000.000.000,0

The current Market Cap of Mintly is $ 59,79K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 153,42. The circulating supply of MLY is 420,00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 142,36K.