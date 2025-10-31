Mintana (MINT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -- Price Change (7D) +8.84% Price Change (7D) +8.84%

Mintana (MINT) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, MINT traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. MINT's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, MINT has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and +8.84% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Mintana (MINT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 18.69K$ 18.69K $ 18.69K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 18.69K$ 18.69K $ 18.69K Circulation Supply 999.66M 999.66M 999.66M Total Supply 999,659,389.0192943 999,659,389.0192943 999,659,389.0192943

The current Market Cap of Mintana is $ 18.69K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MINT is 999.66M, with a total supply of 999659389.0192943. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.69K.