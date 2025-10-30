Mint Club V1 (MINT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00011079$ 0.00011079 $ 0.00011079 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.39% Price Change (1D) -9.82% Price Change (7D) -6.57% Price Change (7D) -6.57%

Mint Club V1 (MINT) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, MINT traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. MINT's all-time high price is $ 0.00011079, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, MINT has changed by -0.39% over the past hour, -9.82% over 24 hours, and -6.57% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Mint Club V1 (MINT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 355.10K$ 355.10K $ 355.10K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 355.10K$ 355.10K $ 355.10K Circulation Supply 1.15T 1.15T 1.15T Total Supply 1,149,363,840,000.0 1,149,363,840,000.0 1,149,363,840,000.0

The current Market Cap of Mint Club V1 is $ 355.10K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MINT is 1.15T, with a total supply of 1149363840000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 355.10K.