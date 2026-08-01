minotaur Price Today

The live minotaur (SN112) price today is $ 0.441931, with a 3.26% change over the past 24 hours. The current SN112 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.441931 per SN112.

minotaur currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,067,357, with a circulating supply of 2.42M SN112. During the last 24 hours, SN112 traded between $ 0.432243 (low) and $ 0.458727 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.52, while the all-time low was $ 0.01141805.

In short-term performance, SN112 moved +0.15% in the last hour and -11.24% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 47.76K.

minotaur (SN112) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.07M$ 1.07M $ 1.07M Volume (24H) $ 47.76K$ 47.76K $ 47.76K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.07M$ 1.07M $ 1.07M Circulation Supply 2.42M 2.42M 2.42M Total Supply 2,415,221.55042918 2,415,221.55042918 2,415,221.55042918

The current Market Cap of minotaur is $ 1.07M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 47.76K. The circulating supply of SN112 is 2.42M, with a total supply of 2415221.55042918. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.07M.