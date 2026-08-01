minidev Price Today

The live minidev (MINI) price today is $ 0, with a 0,22% change over the past 24 hours. The current MINI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MINI.

minidev currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 95.569, with a circulating supply of 71,24B MINI. During the last 24 hours, MINI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MINI moved -%0,01 in the last hour and +%2,29 over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

minidev (MINI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 95,57K$ 95,57K $ 95,57K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 134,16K$ 134,16K $ 134,16K Circulation Supply 71,24B 71,24B 71,24B Total Supply 100.000.000.000,0 100.000.000.000,0 100.000.000.000,0

The current Market Cap of minidev is $ 95,57K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MINI is 71,24B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 134,16K.