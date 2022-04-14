Mineral Vault I Security Token (MNRL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Mineral Vault I Security Token (MNRL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Mineral Vault I Security Token (MNRL) Information Mineral Vault is a platform that offers fractional investment opportunities in mineral interests, specifically oil and gas properties. By tokenizing these real-world mineral rights, Mineral Vault enables investors to gain liquid exposure to a traditionally illiquid asset class. Token holders receive passive income derived from cash flows generated by the underlying oil and gas properties. The platform aims to democratize access to mineral interests through blockchain technology, simplifying investment and ownership processes. Official Website: https://mineralvault.io/

Mineral Vault I Security Token (MNRL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Mineral Vault I Security Token (MNRL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.28M $ 2.28M $ 2.28M Total Supply: $ 10.00M $ 10.00M $ 10.00M Circulating Supply: $ 2.28M $ 2.28M $ 2.28M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 10.00M $ 10.00M $ 10.00M All-Time High: $ 1.007 $ 1.007 $ 1.007 All-Time Low: $ 0.976083 $ 0.976083 $ 0.976083 Current Price: $ 0.99988 $ 0.99988 $ 0.99988

Mineral Vault I Security Token (MNRL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Mineral Vault I Security Token (MNRL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MNRL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MNRL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

