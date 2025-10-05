Mineral Vault I Security Token Price (MNRL)
--
-0.08%
-0.08%
-0.08%
Mineral Vault I Security Token (MNRL) real-time price is $0.995762. Over the past 24 hours, MNRL traded between a low of $ 0.991638 and a high of $ 0.996744, showing active market volatility. MNRL's all-time high price is $ 1.008, while its all-time low price is $ 0.974445.
In terms of short-term performance, MNRL has changed by -- over the past hour, -0.08% over 24 hours, and -0.08% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of Mineral Vault I Security Token is $ 2.27M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MNRL is 2.28M, with a total supply of 10000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.96M.
During today, the price change of Mineral Vault I Security Token to USD was $ -0.0008424474659595.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Mineral Vault I Security Token to USD was $ -0.0041092110.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Mineral Vault I Security Token to USD was $ +0.0163907404.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Mineral Vault I Security Token to USD was $ -0.0039961982751806.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0008424474659595
|-0.08%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0041092110
|-0.41%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0163907404
|+1.65%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0039961982751806
|-0.39%
Mineral Vault is a platform that offers fractional investment opportunities in mineral interests, specifically oil and gas properties. By tokenizing these real-world mineral rights, Mineral Vault enables investors to gain liquid exposure to a traditionally illiquid asset class. Token holders receive passive income derived from cash flows generated by the underlying oil and gas properties. The platform aims to democratize access to mineral interests through blockchain technology, simplifying investment and ownership processes.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
How much will Mineral Vault I Security Token (MNRL) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Mineral Vault I Security Token (MNRL) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Mineral Vault I Security Token.
Check the Mineral Vault I Security Token price prediction now!
Understanding the tokenomics of Mineral Vault I Security Token (MNRL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MNRL token's extensive tokenomics now!
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|10-04 13:39:16
|On-chain Data
U.S. Ethereum Spot ETF Records Net Inflow of $233.5 Million Yesterday
|10-04 11:26:38
|Industry Updates
USDC Issuance Exceeds 75 Billion, Market Share Reaches 24.9%
|10-03 10:20:00
|Industry Updates
Total crypto market cap returns above $4.2 trillion, with a 24-hour increase of 2.3%
|10-03 05:17:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks the $120,000 mark for the first time since mid-August
|10-01 14:11:00
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. Ethereum spot ETFs saw net inflows of $127.5 million, while Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded net inflows of $430 million
|09-30 18:14:00
|Industry Updates
Current mainstream CEX and DEX funding rates indicate the market is neutral with a slight bearish bias
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.