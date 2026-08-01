Minecraft Grandma Fund Price (GRANDMA)
The live Minecraft Grandma Fund (GRANDMA) price today is $ 0, with a 1.56% change over the past 24 hours. The current GRANDMA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GRANDMA.
Minecraft Grandma Fund currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 22,542, with a circulating supply of 999.96M GRANDMA. During the last 24 hours, GRANDMA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00335404, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, GRANDMA moved +0.44% in the last hour and -2.69% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Minecraft Grandma Fund is $ 22.54K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GRANDMA is 999.96M, with a total supply of 999956089.536186. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 22.54K.
+0.44%
+1.56%
-2.69%
-2.69%
During today, the price change of Minecraft Grandma Fund to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Minecraft Grandma Fund to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Minecraft Grandma Fund to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Minecraft Grandma Fund to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.56%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+11.96%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-49.33%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Minecraft Grandma Fund could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
$GRANDMA (Minecraft Grandma Fund) is a community-driven Solana project led publicly by the real family behind the Minecraft Grandma story.
Gramma Crackers learned Minecraft to bond with her grandson during cancer treatment and donated her content revenue toward medical costs. $GRANDMA has extended that effort on-chain, supporting cancer treatment assistance and pediatric health initiatives through transparent, community-directed funding.
The ecosystem includes GMAscan (@gmascans), a proof-of-concept platform built to surface and track crypto projects with demonstrated charitable impact. GMAscan explores on-chain transparency, impact verification, and community participation using simulated tooling for demonstration purposes.
Funds associated with the project are allocated toward: • Cancer treatment support • Pediatric hospitals and charitable initiatives • Liquidity reinforcement and token sustainability
The project operates publicly with documented activity, verifiable impact, and direct involvement from the founding family and community.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the current price of Minecraft Grandma Fund?
Trading at £, Minecraft Grandma Fund has shown a price movement of 1.55% over the last 24 hours.
How does token supply impact GRANDMA's valuation?
Supply plays a major role: with 999956089.536186 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.
What is the market cap of Minecraft Grandma Fund?
Its market capitalization is £16615.24899917220000, ranking #6609 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.
What's the 24h trading activity?
GRANDMA recorded £-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.
What is the 24h price range?
It has moved between £ and £, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.
How does Minecraft Grandma Fund fit within the Charity,Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem,Made in USA category?
As a Charity,Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem,Made in USA token, GRANDMA competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.
What long-term tokenomics trends matter?
Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.
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