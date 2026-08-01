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The live Minecraft Grandma Fund price today is 0 USD.GRANDMA market cap is 22,542 USD. Track real-time GRANDMA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Minecraft Grandma Fund price today is 0 USD.GRANDMA market cap is 22,542 USD. Track real-time GRANDMA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Minecraft Grandma Fund Logo

Minecraft Grandma Fund Price (GRANDMA)

Unlisted

1 GRANDMA to USD Live Price:

$0.0000225
$0.0000225$0.0000225
+1.80%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Minecraft Grandma Fund (GRANDMA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 04:16:15 (UTC+8)

Minecraft Grandma Fund Price Today

The live Minecraft Grandma Fund (GRANDMA) price today is $ 0, with a 1.56% change over the past 24 hours. The current GRANDMA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GRANDMA.

Minecraft Grandma Fund currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 22,542, with a circulating supply of 999.96M GRANDMA. During the last 24 hours, GRANDMA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00335404, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GRANDMA moved +0.44% in the last hour and -2.69% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Minecraft Grandma Fund (GRANDMA) Market Information

$ 22.54K
$ 22.54K$ 22.54K

--
----

$ 22.54K
$ 22.54K$ 22.54K

999.96M
999.96M 999.96M

999,956,089.536186
999,956,089.536186 999,956,089.536186

The current Market Cap of Minecraft Grandma Fund is $ 22.54K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GRANDMA is 999.96M, with a total supply of 999956089.536186. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 22.54K.

Minecraft Grandma Fund Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00335404
$ 0.00335404$ 0.00335404

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.44%

+1.56%

-2.69%

-2.69%

Minecraft Grandma Fund (GRANDMA) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Minecraft Grandma Fund to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Minecraft Grandma Fund to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Minecraft Grandma Fund to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Minecraft Grandma Fund to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+1.56%
30 Days$ 0+11.96%
60 Days$ 0-49.33%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Minecraft Grandma Fund

Minecraft Grandma Fund (GRANDMA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of GRANDMA in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Minecraft Grandma Fund (GRANDMA) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Minecraft Grandma Fund could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Minecraft Grandma Fund will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for GRANDMA price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Minecraft Grandma Fund Price Prediction.

What is Minecraft Grandma Fund (GRANDMA)

$GRANDMA (Minecraft Grandma Fund) is a community-driven Solana project led publicly by the real family behind the Minecraft Grandma story.

Gramma Crackers learned Minecraft to bond with her grandson during cancer treatment and donated her content revenue toward medical costs. $GRANDMA has extended that effort on-chain, supporting cancer treatment assistance and pediatric health initiatives through transparent, community-directed funding.

The ecosystem includes GMAscan (@gmascans), a proof-of-concept platform built to surface and track crypto projects with demonstrated charitable impact. GMAscan explores on-chain transparency, impact verification, and community participation using simulated tooling for demonstration purposes.

Funds associated with the project are allocated toward: • Cancer treatment support • Pediatric hospitals and charitable initiatives • Liquidity reinforcement and token sustainability

The project operates publicly with documented activity, verifiable impact, and direct involvement from the founding family and community.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Minecraft Grandma Fund (GRANDMA) Resource

Official Website

Category :

CharityMade in USAMeme

About Minecraft Grandma Fund

What is the current price of Minecraft Grandma Fund?

Trading at £, Minecraft Grandma Fund has shown a price movement of 1.55% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact GRANDMA's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 999956089.536186 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of Minecraft Grandma Fund?

Its market capitalization is £16615.24899917220000, ranking #6609 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

GRANDMA recorded £-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between £ and £, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does Minecraft Grandma Fund fit within the Charity,Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem,Made in USA category?

As a Charity,Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem,Made in USA token, GRANDMA competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Minecraft Grandma Fund

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 04:16:15 (UTC+8)

Minecraft Grandma Fund (GRANDMA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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