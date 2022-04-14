Mineable (MNB) Tokenomics
Mineable (MNB) Information
What is Mineable? Mineable is a web3 ecosystem with advanced tokenomics at its core, Mineable enables its users to earn passive block rewards with no prior cryptocurrency mining experience, no hardware, no power usage and no limitations.
Users purchase & deploy Virtual GPUs and are rewarded with MNB each time a block is mined, rewards are calculated on a network share basis. MNB is Mineable's native token and is used to upgrade & expand operations or sold for a potential profit. A giant step forward in the Web 3.0 era, Mineable is creating a space where crypto enthusiasts can continue to grow their portfolios while promoting sustainability.
There are many benefits to using Mineable. The platform is easy and intuitive, allowing all to get involved. Web3 and crypto may be foreign concepts to some, but users do not need costly mining rigs or a background in crypto to be involved. Virtual GPUs are continuously mining MNB passively. All users, even those with physical limitations, can be part of the Mineable community.
Mineable (MNB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Mineable (MNB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Mineable (MNB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Mineable (MNB) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MNB tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MNB tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
