Mind AI Price Today

The live Mind AI (MA) price today is $ 0, with a 2.55% change over the past 24 hours. The current MA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MA.

Mind AI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 37,884, with a circulating supply of 452.99M MA. During the last 24 hours, MA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01730064, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MA moved -0.03% in the last hour and -23.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Mind AI (MA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 37.88K$ 37.88K $ 37.88K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 41.82K$ 41.82K $ 41.82K Circulation Supply 452.99M 452.99M 452.99M Total Supply 500,000,000.0 500,000,000.0 500,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Mind AI is $ 37.88K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MA is 452.99M, with a total supply of 500000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 41.82K.