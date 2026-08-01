MINATIVERSE Price Today

The live MINATIVERSE (MNTC) price today is $ 0.059962, with a 1.72% change over the past 24 hours. The current MNTC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.059962 per MNTC.

MINATIVERSE currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 328,295, with a circulating supply of 5.47M MNTC. During the last 24 hours, MNTC traded between $ 0.058948 (low) and $ 0.059967 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 28.99, while the all-time low was $ 0.03194247.

In short-term performance, MNTC moved -0.00% in the last hour and -4.74% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 346.71.

MINATIVERSE (MNTC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 328.30K$ 328.30K $ 328.30K Volume (24H) $ 346.71$ 346.71 $ 346.71 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 620.61K$ 620.61K $ 620.61K Circulation Supply 5.47M 5.47M 5.47M Total Supply 10,349,999.0 10,349,999.0 10,349,999.0

The current Market Cap of MINATIVERSE is $ 328.30K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 346.71. The circulating supply of MNTC is 5.47M, with a total supply of 10349999.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 620.61K.