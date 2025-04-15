Mimir Price (MIMIR)
The live price of Mimir (MIMIR) today is 0.00120218 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MIMIR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Mimir Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Mimir price change within the day is -13.23%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Mimir to USD was $ -0.000183455537830972.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Mimir to USD was $ +0.0004487379.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Mimir to USD was $ +0.0000021332.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Mimir to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000183455537830972
|-13.23%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0004487379
|+37.33%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000021332
|+0.18%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Mimir: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-6.13%
-13.23%
+64.16%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Mimir World is a Swedish game studio with a very clear mission: We are bringing blockchain games to the mass market. The Mimir World Games are centered around proven and universal game concepts but with the unique twist that we add all the revolutionizing ideas of GameFi and blockchain in the mix. Our first game to market is the Mimir Quiz - The world's first quiz app powered by blockchain. Trivia and quiz games are the world’s most popular and universal game concepts. With the Mimir Quiz we are unleashing the true power of blockchain technology, play-to-earn, NFTs and all the benefits of GameFi. The Mimir Token ($MIMIR) is the one and only utility token to rule all of the Mimir World Games. Players earn $MIMIR for simply playing our mobile games and Mimir Tokens can be used for in-game purchases like entry fees to our bug live shows, staking before entering a game to compete for even bigger winnings and much more!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 MIMIR to VND
₫30.82509738
|1 MIMIR to AUD
A$0.0018754008
|1 MIMIR to GBP
￡0.000901635
|1 MIMIR to EUR
€0.0010579184
|1 MIMIR to USD
$0.00120218
|1 MIMIR to MYR
RM0.0053016138
|1 MIMIR to TRY
₺0.0457910362
|1 MIMIR to JPY
¥0.1718035438
|1 MIMIR to RUB
₽0.0992519808
|1 MIMIR to INR
₹0.1030508696
|1 MIMIR to IDR
Rp20.375929147
|1 MIMIR to KRW
₩1.7149458354
|1 MIMIR to PHP
₱0.0681155188
|1 MIMIR to EGP
￡E.0.0612751146
|1 MIMIR to BRL
R$0.0070688184
|1 MIMIR to CAD
C$0.0016710302
|1 MIMIR to BDT
৳0.1461971098
|1 MIMIR to NGN
₦1.9296551834
|1 MIMIR to UAH
₴0.0495418378
|1 MIMIR to VES
Bs0.08535478
|1 MIMIR to PKR
Rs0.3375841658
|1 MIMIR to KZT
₸0.6225609348
|1 MIMIR to THB
฿0.0403090954
|1 MIMIR to TWD
NT$0.0389987192
|1 MIMIR to AED
د.إ0.0044120006
|1 MIMIR to CHF
Fr0.0009737658
|1 MIMIR to HKD
HK$0.009316895
|1 MIMIR to MAD
.د.م0.0111682522
|1 MIMIR to MXN
$0.0239955128