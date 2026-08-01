Milk Money Price Today

The live Milk Money (MM) price today is $ 0.00106043, with a 1.38% change over the past 24 hours. The current MM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00106043 per MM.

Milk Money currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,049,636, with a circulating supply of 999.96M MM. During the last 24 hours, MM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0.00109287 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0019144, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MM moved +0.17% in the last hour and +3.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 41.96K.

Milk Money (MM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.05M$ 1.05M $ 1.05M Volume (24H) $ 41.96K$ 41.96K $ 41.96K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.05M$ 1.05M $ 1.05M Circulation Supply 999.96M 999.96M 999.96M Total Supply 999,955,646.854003 999,955,646.854003 999,955,646.854003

The current Market Cap of Milk Money is $ 1.05M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 41.96K. The circulating supply of MM is 999.96M, with a total supply of 999955646.854003. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.05M.