What is the current trading price of MIL?

MIL (MIL) is currently priced at £0.0031893804090971550000 GBP, reflecting a price movement of 1.83% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing MIL's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Solana Ecosystem sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in MIL?

Investors have generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is MIL's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #1497 with a market capitalization of £3873717.56825727540000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about MIL?

With 1214500000.0 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to MIL's recent performance?

The price range between £0.0031107340126721850000 and £0.0032030237530317960000 over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does MIL stack up against similar assets?

Against other Solana Ecosystem tokens, MIL continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.