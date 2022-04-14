Mikawa Inu (SHIKOKU) Tokenomics
Mikawa Inu (SHIKOKU) Information
Born from the spirit of the wild, the Mikawa Inu ($SHIKOKU) token takes its inspiration from the fierce yet loyal Shikoku dog—a legendary hunter from the rugged mountains of Japan. Known for its bravery, cunning, and devotion, the Shikoku dog is more than just a pet. It's a symbol of loyalty, strength, and freedom. That's exactly what the Mikawa Inu token represents in the crypto world. As a meme token, $SHIKOKU isn’t just here for laughs. It’s here to build a loyal pack of holders who are ready to break free from the mainstream and hunt for the best gains on the Solana network. Whether you're a crypto veteran or a meme enthusiast looking for the next moonshot, Mikawa Inu is your ride or die.
Mikawa Inu (SHIKOKU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Mikawa Inu (SHIKOKU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Mikawa Inu (SHIKOKU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Mikawa Inu (SHIKOKU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SHIKOKU tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SHIKOKU tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SHIKOKU's tokenomics, explore SHIKOKU token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.