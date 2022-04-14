Miharu The Smiling Dolphin ($MIHARU) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Miharu The Smiling Dolphin ($MIHARU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Miharu The Smiling Dolphin ($MIHARU) Information Miharu is a finless porpoise located in a Japanese Aquarium, the picture of the dolphin with an expression on her face shows a slight smile and gives form to a versatile world of meme-ability usage. This meme is about inclusion and it digs down into the "slice of life" type of meme, where we all encounter similar interactions and react in the way the dolphin gives a slight smile this has been used to describe awkward situations or unexpected wins. Official Website: https://miharu.wtf/

Miharu The Smiling Dolphin ($MIHARU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Miharu The Smiling Dolphin ($MIHARU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 19.93K Total Supply: $ 999.10M Circulating Supply: $ 999.10M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 19.93K All-Time High: $ 0.00139195 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

Miharu The Smiling Dolphin ($MIHARU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Miharu The Smiling Dolphin ($MIHARU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $MIHARU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $MIHARU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

$MIHARU Price Prediction Want to know where $MIHARU might be heading? Our $MIHARU price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See $MIHARU token's Price Prediction now!

