Migraine (MIGRAINE) Information

This token is a memecoin token in the category of cats. This token is based of the popular GIF of a kitten screaming hence the token name of 'migraine'. There is no inherent value or utility to this memecoin token. Community engage and create their own memes and post at their own leisure.

This was launched on the Solana blockchain via pumpfun with the aim of producing a meme that everyone can relate to.