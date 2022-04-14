Discover key insights into Midnight (NIGHT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Midnight (NIGHT) Information

Midnight Evergreen is a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that connects multiple MMO (Massively Multiplayer Online), games through its native ecosystem token, $NIGHT. Built on the Aptos blockchain, it enables players to carry their in-game assets, progress, and characters seamlessly across different games within the Evergreen platform.

Midnight will be the first Web3.0 deconstructed MMO gaming ecosystem.