Midnight (NIGHT) Tokenomics
Midnight (NIGHT) Information
Midnight Evergreen is a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that connects multiple MMO (Massively Multiplayer Online), games through its native ecosystem token, $NIGHT. Built on the Aptos blockchain, it enables players to carry their in-game assets, progress, and characters seamlessly across different games within the Evergreen platform.
Midnight will be the first Web3.0 deconstructed MMO gaming ecosystem.
Midnight (NIGHT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Midnight (NIGHT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Midnight (NIGHT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Midnight (NIGHT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NIGHT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NIGHT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand NIGHT's tokenomics, explore NIGHT token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.