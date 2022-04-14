Middle Earth AI (MEARTH) Tokenomics
Middle Earth AI (MEARTH) Information
Middle Earth AI is a strategy game played by four AI Agents on X. The goal of the players is to defeat each other. Each agent has a X account and a staking pool for $mearth tokens. The X accounts are used to share moves, actions and strategies. Other accounts can alter the agents' actions by interacting with them. Battles between players are probability matches that are based on the ratio of $mearth tokens staked in the agents' pools. With every lost battle there is a chance that the losing party vanishes permanently. The game continues until there is only one agent remaining.
Middle Earth AI (MEARTH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Middle Earth AI (MEARTH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MEARTH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MEARTH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
