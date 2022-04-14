Midas of DeFi (MIDAS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Midas of DeFi (MIDAS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Midas of DeFi (MIDAS) Information The first PAXG rewards token on Ethereum is officially live. Unlike traditional DeFi projects that rely on inflationary token models, $MIDAS sets a new standard by rewarding holders with real gold, through fully backed PAXG tokens. In addition, $MIDAS introduces a fully decentralized, on-chain referral system that allows users to earn ETH rewards simply by growing the community. The more $MIDAS you hold, the more PAXG you accumulate over time. The more you refer, the more ETH you can claim. With $MIDAS, you are not just participating in another DeFi project — you are building real wealth backed by gold and powered by blockchain technology. Official Website: https://midasofdefi.xyz Buy MIDAS Now!

Midas of DeFi (MIDAS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Midas of DeFi (MIDAS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 16.01K $ 16.01K $ 16.01K Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 16.01K $ 16.01K $ 16.01K All-Time High: $ 0.00801736 $ 0.00801736 $ 0.00801736 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.0001592 $ 0.0001592 $ 0.0001592 Learn more about Midas of DeFi (MIDAS) price

Midas of DeFi (MIDAS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Midas of DeFi (MIDAS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MIDAS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MIDAS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MIDAS's tokenomics, explore MIDAS token's live price!

MIDAS Price Prediction Want to know where MIDAS might be heading? Our MIDAS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See MIDAS token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!