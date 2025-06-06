Midas of DeFi Price (MIDAS)
The live price of Midas of DeFi (MIDAS) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 65.92K USD. MIDAS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Midas of DeFi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Midas of DeFi price change within the day is -6.52%
- It has a circulating supply of 100.00M USD
During today, the price change of Midas of DeFi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Midas of DeFi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Midas of DeFi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Midas of DeFi to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-6.52%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-83.32%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Midas of DeFi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.76%
-6.52%
-33.46%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The first PAXG rewards token on Ethereum is officially live. Unlike traditional DeFi projects that rely on inflationary token models, $MIDAS sets a new standard by rewarding holders with real gold, through fully backed PAXG tokens. In addition, $MIDAS introduces a fully decentralized, on-chain referral system that allows users to earn ETH rewards simply by growing the community. The more $MIDAS you hold, the more PAXG you accumulate over time. The more you refer, the more ETH you can claim. With $MIDAS, you are not just participating in another DeFi project — you are building real wealth backed by gold and powered by blockchain technology.
