Midas mEDGE (MEDGE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 1.047 24H High $ 1.047 All Time High $ 1.047 Lowest Price $ 1.005 Price Change (1H) 0.00% Price Change (1D) 0.00% Price Change (7D) +0.18%

Midas mEDGE (MEDGE) real-time price is $1.047. Over the past 24 hours, MEDGE traded between a low of $ 1.047 and a high of $ 1.047, showing active market volatility. MEDGE's all-time high price is $ 1.047, while its all-time low price is $ 1.005.

In terms of short-term performance, MEDGE has changed by 0.00% over the past hour, 0.00% over 24 hours, and +0.18% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Midas mEDGE (MEDGE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 22.60M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 22.60M Circulation Supply 21.59M Total Supply 21,587,725.39106249

The current Market Cap of Midas mEDGE is $ 22.60M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MEDGE is 21.59M, with a total supply of 21587725.39106249. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 22.60M.