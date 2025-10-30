Microsoft xStock (MSFTX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 539.12 $ 539.12 $ 539.12 24H Low $ 579.26 $ 579.26 $ 579.26 24H High 24H Low $ 539.12$ 539.12 $ 539.12 24H High $ 579.26$ 579.26 $ 579.26 All Time High $ 767.64$ 767.64 $ 767.64 Lowest Price $ 490.75$ 490.75 $ 490.75 Price Change (1H) +2.01% Price Change (1D) +2.22% Price Change (7D) +5.85% Price Change (7D) +5.85%

Microsoft xStock (MSFTX) real-time price is $558.95. Over the past 24 hours, MSFTX traded between a low of $ 539.12 and a high of $ 579.26, showing active market volatility. MSFTX's all-time high price is $ 767.64, while its all-time low price is $ 490.75.

In terms of short-term performance, MSFTX has changed by +2.01% over the past hour, +2.22% over 24 hours, and +5.85% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Microsoft xStock (MSFTX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.42M$ 1.42M $ 1.42M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 13.82M$ 13.82M $ 13.82M Circulation Supply 2.54K 2.54K 2.54K Total Supply 24,719.557042978 24,719.557042978 24,719.557042978

The current Market Cap of Microsoft xStock is $ 1.42M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MSFTX is 2.54K, with a total supply of 24719.557042978. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.82M.