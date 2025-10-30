MicroBuy Bot (MICROBUY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00189287$ 0.00189287 $ 0.00189287 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.20% Price Change (1D) -5.59% Price Change (7D) -24.44% Price Change (7D) -24.44%

MicroBuy Bot (MICROBUY) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, MICROBUY traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. MICROBUY's all-time high price is $ 0.00189287, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, MICROBUY has changed by -0.20% over the past hour, -5.59% over 24 hours, and -24.44% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

MicroBuy Bot (MICROBUY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 32.15K$ 32.15K $ 32.15K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 32.15K$ 32.15K $ 32.15K Circulation Supply 1000.00M 1000.00M 1000.00M Total Supply 999,999,999.9999999 999,999,999.9999999 999,999,999.9999999

The current Market Cap of MicroBuy Bot is $ 32.15K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MICROBUY is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999999999.9999999. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 32.15K.