Micro3 (MIRO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Micro3 (MIRO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Micro3 (MIRO) Information Micro3 is a De-SocialFi infrastructure that transforms Web3 user engagement through gamified social quests, on-chain identity (via soulbound credentials), and decentralized content interaction. It solves onboarding, engagement, and fragmentation issues in Web3 by offering personalized social graphs, cross-chain NFT tools, and immersive storytelling. Micro3 enables both users and projects to grow communities, verify behavior, and build reputations transparently on-chain Official Website: https://micro3.io/ Buy MIRO Now!

Micro3 (MIRO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Micro3 (MIRO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 571.26K $ 571.26K $ 571.26K Total Supply: $ 300.00M $ 300.00M $ 300.00M Circulating Supply: $ 30.30M $ 30.30M $ 30.30M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 5.66M $ 5.66M $ 5.66M All-Time High: $ 0.02925122 $ 0.02925122 $ 0.02925122 All-Time Low: $ 0.01855088 $ 0.01855088 $ 0.01855088 Current Price: $ 0.01885359 $ 0.01885359 $ 0.01885359 Learn more about Micro3 (MIRO) price

Micro3 (MIRO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Micro3 (MIRO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MIRO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MIRO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MIRO's tokenomics, explore MIRO token's live price!

MIRO Price Prediction Want to know where MIRO might be heading? Our MIRO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See MIRO token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!