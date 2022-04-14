Micro GPT ($MICRO) Tokenomics
Micro GPT ($MICRO) Information
MicroGPT revolutionizes how developers work, offering contextual support at every stage of the software development process. From providing code completions and chat support within IDEs to explaining code and answering documentation queries on GitHub, MicroGPT enhances the entire development workflow. It enables developers to concentrate on adding value, fostering innovation, and experiencing greater job satisfaction.
By utilizing MicroGPT, developers can dedicate more time to solving complex problems and collaborating effectively, while reducing the time spent on repetitive and routine tasks. This shift in focus is reflected in the feedback from users; developers utilizing MicroGPT report a satisfaction rate up to 75% higher than those who do not, and they are up to 55% more efficient in coding. This efficiency does not come at the cost of quality, leading to the delivery of superior software at a faster pace.
MicroGPT stands out among AI coding assistants by integrating directly with top code editors such as Visual Studio Code, Visual Studio, JetBrains IDEs, and Neovim. It is also uniquely integrated into GitHub, unlike its competitors. With its widespread adoption by millions of individual users and tens of thousands of business clients, MicroGPT has become the most popular AI developer tool globally, offering a significant competitive edge that developers specifically request.
Micro GPT ($MICRO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Micro GPT ($MICRO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Micro GPT ($MICRO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Micro GPT ($MICRO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of $MICRO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many $MICRO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.