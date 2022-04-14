michi ($MICHI) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into michi ($MICHI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
michi ($MICHI) Information

MichiCoin emerges as a novel meme-based token on the Solana blockchain, garnering attention for its affiliation with Michi, an internet-famous feline figure. This digital asset encapsulates the fervor of meme culture while harnessing the potential of blockchain technology.

Key Attributes:

Michi's Endorsement: Backed by the renown of Michi, recognized as one of the most memeable cats on the internet, MichiCoin inherits a substantial following from cat enthusiasts and meme aficionados alike. Tokenomics: Employing a carefully structured supply mechanism and supported by a fervent community, MichiCoin demonstrates a strong potential for exponential growth within the cryptocurrency space. Community Engagement: The MichiCoin ecosystem fosters a vibrant community of participants, ranging from seasoned traders to newcomers, all drawn together by their shared appreciation for feline charm and meme culture.

Official Website:
https://michi.xyz
Whitepaper:
https://michi.xyz

michi ($MICHI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for michi ($MICHI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 15.31M
$ 15.31M
Total Supply:
$ 555.77M
$ 555.77M
Circulating Supply:
$ 555.77M
$ 555.77M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 15.31M
$ 15.31M
All-Time High:
$ 0.587659
$ 0.587659
All-Time Low:
$ 0.01355204
$ 0.01355204
Current Price:
$ 0.02757117
$ 0.02757117

michi ($MICHI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of michi ($MICHI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of $MICHI tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many $MICHI tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

