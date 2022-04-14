Mi Prami Le Kibro (MIPRAMI) Tokenomics
What is miprami The meme coin deployed on Ethereum, born from Vitalik’s “I love cyber internet” moment. Created for love, powered by cult vibes, fueled by internet culture, and embraced by the crypto community for the fun of it.
What is lojban? Lojban is a constructed language designed for precise communication, logical structure, and lack of ambiguity. Lojban is often used for experiments in linguistics, artificial intelligence, and even philosophical discussions about the nature of language and thought. While not widely spoken, it has an active online community.
Understanding the tokenomics of Mi Prami Le Kibro (MIPRAMI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MIPRAMI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MIPRAMI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
