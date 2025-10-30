mfercoin (MFER) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.0034229 24H High $ 0.00431819 All Time High $ 0.263597 Lowest Price $ 0.0034229 Price Change (1H) +2.61% Price Change (1D) -12.10% Price Change (7D) -10.99%

mfercoin (MFER) real-time price is $0.00379349. Over the past 24 hours, MFER traded between a low of $ 0.0034229 and a high of $ 0.00431819, showing active market volatility. MFER's all-time high price is $ 0.263597, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0034229.

In terms of short-term performance, MFER has changed by +2.61% over the past hour, -12.10% over 24 hours, and -10.99% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

mfercoin (MFER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.79M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.79M Circulation Supply 1000.00M Total Supply 999,998,066.04

The current Market Cap of mfercoin is $ 3.79M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MFER is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999998066.04. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.79M.