MEZZ Price (MEZZ)
The live price of MEZZ (MEZZ) today is 0.01307726 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MEZZ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MEZZ Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- MEZZ price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the MEZZ to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of MEZZ to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MEZZ to USD was $ -0.0039072525.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MEZZ to USD was $ -0.0063076620.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MEZZ to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0039072525
|-29.87%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0063076620
|-48.23%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of MEZZ: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-6.58%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MEZZ Token is the utility token of The MEZZ Platform, a DeFi platform for users to engage in acquisition and liquidation of NFTs and other crypto assets through bidding-backed collateral extension. The name Mezz is inspired by mezzanine finance, which in traditional finance is used in mergers and acquisitions. With the MEZZ platform, the acquisition of an NFT or other crypto assets functions as the target acquisition in analogy to mezzanine finance, with an undercollateralized buyer being supported by the mezzanine financier to complete an acquisition.
