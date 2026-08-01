Mezo USD Price Today

The live Mezo USD (MUSD) price today is $ 0.99135, with a 0.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current MUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.99135 per MUSD.

Mezo USD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 30,711,902, with a circulating supply of 30.98M MUSD. During the last 24 hours, MUSD traded between $ 0.990939 (low) and $ 0.991819 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.16, while the all-time low was $ 0.91906.

In short-term performance, MUSD moved -- in the last hour and +0.14% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 142.73K.

Mezo USD (MUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 30.71M$ 30.71M $ 30.71M Volume (24H) $ 142.73K$ 142.73K $ 142.73K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 30.71M$ 30.71M $ 30.71M Circulation Supply 30.98M 30.98M 30.98M Total Supply 30,979,908.85516504 30,979,908.85516504 30,979,908.85516504

The current Market Cap of Mezo USD is $ 30.71M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 142.73K. The circulating supply of MUSD is 30.98M, with a total supply of 30979908.85516504. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 30.71M.