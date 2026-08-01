Mexican Peso Price Today

The live Mexican Peso (WMXN) price today is $ 0.058096, with a 0.35% change over the past 24 hours. The current WMXN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.058096 per WMXN.

Mexican Peso currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 56,286, with a circulating supply of 968.79K WMXN. During the last 24 hours, WMXN traded between $ 0.057954 (low) and $ 0.099447 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.099447, while the all-time low was $ 0.05439.

In short-term performance, WMXN moved -0.38% in the last hour and -0.17% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 204.64.

Mexican Peso (WMXN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 56.29K$ 56.29K $ 56.29K Volume (24H) $ 204.64$ 204.64 $ 204.64 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 56.29K$ 56.29K $ 56.29K Circulation Supply 968.79K 968.79K 968.79K Total Supply 968,788.6930900001 968,788.6930900001 968,788.6930900001

The current Market Cap of Mexican Peso is $ 56.29K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 204.64. The circulating supply of WMXN is 968.79K, with a total supply of 968788.6930900001. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 56.29K.