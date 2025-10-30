MexCrewn (MEXCREWN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00108307 24H High $ 0.00118847 All Time High $ 0.008046 Lowest Price $ 0.00071794 Price Change (1H) -0.09% Price Change (1D) -7.31% Price Change (7D) -4.58%

MexCrewn (MEXCREWN) real-time price is $0.00109484. Over the past 24 hours, MEXCREWN traded between a low of $ 0.00108307 and a high of $ 0.00118847, showing active market volatility. MEXCREWN's all-time high price is $ 0.008046, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00071794.

In terms of short-term performance, MEXCREWN has changed by -0.09% over the past hour, -7.31% over 24 hours, and -4.58% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

MexCrewn (MEXCREWN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 109.48K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 109.48K Circulation Supply 100.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of MexCrewn is $ 109.48K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MEXCREWN is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 109.48K.