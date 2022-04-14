Mewing Coin (MEWING) Information

Mewing is the the practice of using proper tongue posture to improve facial beauty and fix malocclusion of the teeth. The term ‘Mewing’ is a play off of Mike Mew’s name, the man credited for spreading the good knowledge of the tropic premise. The tropic premise consists of having teeth together, lips together, and tongue on the roof of the mouth. Only through the use of all three, one can rise up out the ashes of lonely inceldom and move closer to chadliness. $MEWING is more than a meme, it’s a lifestyle.