Mettalex Price (MTLX)
The live price of Mettalex (MTLX) today is 1.97 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 8.02M USD. MTLX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Mettalex Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Mettalex price change within the day is +3.57%
- It has a circulating supply of 4.06M USD
Get real-time price updates of the MTLX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MTLX price information.
During today, the price change of Mettalex to USD was $ +0.068091.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Mettalex to USD was $ -0.2709559670.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Mettalex to USD was $ -0.5186082130.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Mettalex to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.068091
|+3.57%
|30 Days
|$ -0.2709559670
|-13.75%
|60 Days
|$ -0.5186082130
|-26.32%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Mettalex: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.48%
+3.57%
+35.32%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Mettalex is an innovative decentralised exchange (DEX) that redefines the trading experience by leveraging peer-to-peer order books and advanced AI agent technology powered by Fetch.ai. This platform distinguishes itself by stepping away from traditional liquidity pools, offering traders frictionless and zero-slippage transactions. At Mettalex, traders have the flexibility to exchange a wide array of digital assets, including cryptocurrencies and commodities, at their preferred price points. The unique AI agents, deployable on users' machines, execute trades on behalf of traders at specified prices, ensuring seamless transactions without manual intervention. Mettalex stands out as a chain-agnostic DEX, facilitating asset trades across various blockchains, from Fetch chain to Ethereum or Binance Smart Chain to Avalanche, bridging the gap in the cross-chain trading landscape. With Mettalex, traders are empowered with a user-centric platform that not only provides control over trading conditions but also ensures the security and efficiency of every transaction through the power of Fetch.ai's autonomous agent network. FAQs Who Are the Founders of Mettalex? Humayun Sheikh is the CEO and founder of Mettalex and He is also founder of Fetch.ai, uVue and itzMe. What Makes Mettalex Unique? Mettalex stands out by peer-to-peer order books with advanced AI agents, enabling seamless, slippage-free trades across various assets and blockchains. This integration, powered by Fetch.ai technology, marks a significant innovation in decentralized finance, offering a more efficient and user-friendly trading experience. How Many Mettalex (MTLX) Coins Are There in Circulation? Mettalex (MTLX) has a maximum supply of 40,000,000 MTLX. Where Can You Buy Mettalex (MTLX)? MTLX is available on Uniswap
|1 MTLX to VND
₫50,512.77
|1 MTLX to AUD
A$3.1126
|1 MTLX to GBP
￡1.4775
|1 MTLX to EUR
€1.7336
|1 MTLX to USD
$1.97
|1 MTLX to MYR
RM8.6877
|1 MTLX to TRY
₺74.9388
|1 MTLX to JPY
¥282.2616
|1 MTLX to RUB
₽162.0522
|1 MTLX to INR
₹169.4594
|1 MTLX to IDR
Rp32,833.3202
|1 MTLX to KRW
₩2,798.2865
|1 MTLX to PHP
₱112.3491
|1 MTLX to EGP
￡E.100.4503
|1 MTLX to BRL
R$11.5245
|1 MTLX to CAD
C$2.7186
|1 MTLX to BDT
৳239.3353
|1 MTLX to NGN
₦3,162.1061
|1 MTLX to UAH
₴81.3216
|1 MTLX to VES
Bs139.87
|1 MTLX to PKR
Rs552.585
|1 MTLX to KZT
₸1,020.1842
|1 MTLX to THB
฿66.2117
|1 MTLX to TWD
NT$63.7492
|1 MTLX to AED
د.إ7.2299
|1 MTLX to CHF
Fr1.5957
|1 MTLX to HKD
HK$15.2675
|1 MTLX to MAD
.د.م18.2422
|1 MTLX to MXN
$39.597