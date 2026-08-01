What is the current price of Meter Governance?

The live price of Meter Governance (MTRG) is £0.0101534709023523570000 GBP. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Meter Governance positioned in the market?

Meter Governance currently sits at market rank #3251, supported by a market capitalization of £389978.51264200260000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of MTRG?

The circulating supply of MTRG is 38408379.01170791 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Meter Governance?

During the last 24 hours, Meter Governance traded within a range of £0.0101389430628627960000 (24-hour low) and £0.0122976281726079660000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Meter Governance from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Meter Governance reached an all-time high of £12.1397014912770000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is £0.0067616073483451410000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is MTRG trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is £--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Meter Governance?

The current price movement of -1.09% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Smart Contract Platform,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Theta Ecosystem,Proof of Stake (PoS),SideChain,Pantera Capital Portfolio,Meter Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.