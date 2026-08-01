MetaVPad Price Today

The live MetaVPad (METAV) price today is $ 0, with a 0.36% change over the past 24 hours. The current METAV to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per METAV.

MetaVPad currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 74,605, with a circulating supply of 220.00M METAV. During the last 24 hours, METAV traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.480879, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, METAV moved -0.07% in the last hour and -1.88% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 9.16.

MetaVPad (METAV) Market Information

Market Cap $ 74.61K$ 74.61K $ 74.61K Volume (24H) $ 9.16$ 9.16 $ 9.16 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 660.26K$ 660.26K $ 660.26K Circulation Supply 220.00M 220.00M 220.00M Total Supply 1,946,656,318.372189 1,946,656,318.372189 1,946,656,318.372189

The current Market Cap of MetaVPad is $ 74.61K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 9.16. The circulating supply of METAV is 220.00M, with a total supply of 1946656318.372189. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 660.26K.