Metaverse Filipino Worker (MFW) Information

Metaverse Filipino Worker ($MFW) Meme Token is a community-driven initiative on the Ronin Network. It holds the distinction of being the first Ronin Meme Coin listed on a centralized exchange (CoinsPH) and is among the top-performing meme coins in its 24-hour trading milestones.

The $MFW Meme Token empowers Filipinos by enabling them to learn, play, work, and grow within the metaverse. Through upskilling opportunities and vibrant, thriving communities, $MFW aims to create a supportive ecosystem for growth and innovation