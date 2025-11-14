Decentralized blockchain platform providing Face Nft for Metaverse .A new virtual world is being created. Metaface aims to provide you with virtual world character face NFTs, each with different features. If you want, you can have your own face designed as a character. We aim to establish an upper market with the aim of partnering with many games and virtual reality platforms. One of the biggest problems in the NFT world is to produce new things. You create a character and then just add a background color, a hat, an outfit and change the color to produce clones of the same thing.This is very simple. The Metaverse planet is being built. People will want to use faces.People will want to use different character. While it is difficult to create even a new character, we produce a face, which is the same difficulty as a fingerprint. https://app.metaversefacemaker.com/ platform launched. You can generate, collect and sell NFTs using both the ETH and BSC network.