Metaverse Face (MEFA) Tokenomics

Metaverse Face (MEFA) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Metaverse Face (MEFA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2025-11-14 00:23:20 (UTC+8)
USD

Metaverse Face (MEFA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Metaverse Face (MEFA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 244.47K
$ 244.47K$ 244.47K
Total Supply:
$ 10.00B
$ 10.00B$ 10.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 9.50B
$ 9.50B$ 9.50B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 257.22K
$ 257.22K$ 257.22K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00148951
$ 0.00148951$ 0.00148951
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

Metaverse Face (MEFA) Information

Decentralized blockchain platform providing Face Nft for Metaverse .A new virtual world is being created. Metaface aims to provide you with virtual world character face NFTs, each with different features. If you want, you can have your own face designed as a character. We aim to establish an upper market with the aim of partnering with many games and virtual reality platforms. One of the biggest problems in the NFT world is to produce new things. You create a character and then just add a background color, a hat, an outfit and change the color to produce clones of the same thing.This is very simple. The Metaverse planet is being built. People will want to use faces.People will want to use different character. While it is difficult to create even a new character, we produce a face, which is the same difficulty as a fingerprint. https://app.metaversefacemaker.com/ platform launched. You can generate, collect and sell NFTs using both the ETH and BSC network.

Official Website:
https://metaversefacemaker.com/
Whitepaper:
https://whitepaper.metaversefacemaker.com/

Metaverse Face (MEFA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Metaverse Face (MEFA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of MEFA tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many MEFA tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand MEFA's tokenomics, explore MEFA token's live price!

MEFA Price Prediction

Want to know where MEFA might be heading? Our MEFA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.

Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy