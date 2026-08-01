METAVERSE Price Today

The live METAVERSE (METAV) price today is $ 0.00156502, with a 0.99% change over the past 24 hours. The current METAV to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00156502 per METAV.

METAVERSE currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,565,033, with a circulating supply of 1.00B METAV. During the last 24 hours, METAV traded between $ 0.00154957 (low) and $ 0.00156513 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.071012, while the all-time low was $ 0.00127238.

In short-term performance, METAV moved -- in the last hour and -1.36% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 45.57K.

METAVERSE (METAV) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.57M$ 1.57M $ 1.57M Volume (24H) $ 45.57K$ 45.57K $ 45.57K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.57M$ 1.57M $ 1.57M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of METAVERSE is $ 1.57M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 45.57K. The circulating supply of METAV is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.57M.