Metavault.Trade is a new kind of Decentralised Exchange, designed to provide a large range of trading features and very deep liquidity on many large cap crypto assets.

Traders can use it in two ways: Spot trading, with swaps and limit orders. Perpetual futures trading with up to 30x leverage on short and long positions.

Metavault.Trade aims to become the go-to solution for traders who want to stay in control of their funds at all times without sharing their personal data. Its innovative design gives it many advantages over other existing DEXes:

Very low transaction fees. No price impact, even for large order sizes.

Protection against liquidation events: the sudden changes in price that can often occur in one exchange (“scam wicks”) are smoothed out by the pricing mechanism design relying on Chainlink oracles.

All-in-one platform: spot and leverage trading.