Metavault Trade (MVX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.04665761 $ 0.04665761 $ 0.04665761 24H Low $ 0.0497016 $ 0.0497016 $ 0.0497016 24H High 24H Low $ 0.04665761$ 0.04665761 $ 0.04665761 24H High $ 0.0497016$ 0.0497016 $ 0.0497016 All Time High $ 4.62$ 4.62 $ 4.62 Lowest Price $ 0.00148601$ 0.00148601 $ 0.00148601 Price Change (1H) -0.37% Price Change (1D) -4.95% Price Change (7D) +4.41% Price Change (7D) +4.41%

Metavault Trade (MVX) real-time price is $0.04687193. Over the past 24 hours, MVX traded between a low of $ 0.04665761 and a high of $ 0.0497016, showing active market volatility. MVX's all-time high price is $ 4.62, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00148601.

In terms of short-term performance, MVX has changed by -0.37% over the past hour, -4.95% over 24 hours, and +4.41% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Metavault Trade (MVX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 117.77K$ 117.77K $ 117.77K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 187.49K$ 187.49K $ 187.49K Circulation Supply 2.51M 2.51M 2.51M Total Supply 4,000,000.0 4,000,000.0 4,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Metavault Trade is $ 117.77K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MVX is 2.51M, with a total supply of 4000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 187.49K.