Based on the experience and know-how of consulting for the development optimization of large game companies, Metaplanet is developing NFT games professionally through specially customized blockchain mainnet technology. Our vision and strategy have two main goals. It is to first connect and expand the rewards of users who actively participate in the game, and the virtualized blockchain and NFT in real life.
MetaPlanet's MetaQ platform is a decentralized network that serves as a hub that enables services in various industries by combining the virtual reality metaverse and blockchain technology centered on MetaPlanet's own mainnet, MetaQ. It plays a role in composing an ecosystem by allowing entertainment elements such as shopping and SNS to work in conjunction with the virtual economy. The goal of Metaplanet is to expand the network, starting with IP-based NFT games, and to maintain the active activities of various ecosystem members, including users, various companies, and developers. Games and NFTs use MetaQ's own mainnet, but for the convenience of users, the exchange has added a function to swap in its own wallet so that it can be traded with BSC.
Understanding the tokenomics of MetaQ (METAQ) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of METAQ tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many METAQ tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
