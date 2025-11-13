Metaplex (MPLX) is the standard for launching tokens and NFTs on Solana. Used to create 99% of tokens and NFTs on Solana, Metaplex powers the network’s biggest stablecoins, RWAs, DEXs, launchpads, wallets, DePIN networks, DeFi apps and games, with more than 900 million assets created and over $10 billion in transaction value. 50% of Metaplex protocol revenue is used to buy back MPLX for the Metaplex DAO.