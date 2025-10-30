Metaplex (MPLX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.213381 $ 0.213381 $ 0.213381 24H Low $ 0.224812 $ 0.224812 $ 0.224812 24H High 24H Low $ 0.213381$ 0.213381 $ 0.213381 24H High $ 0.224812$ 0.224812 $ 0.224812 All Time High $ 0.896784$ 0.896784 $ 0.896784 Lowest Price $ 0.02528374$ 0.02528374 $ 0.02528374 Price Change (1H) +0.23% Price Change (1D) -4.77% Price Change (7D) -3.79% Price Change (7D) -3.79%

Metaplex (MPLX) real-time price is $0.214083. Over the past 24 hours, MPLX traded between a low of $ 0.213381 and a high of $ 0.224812, showing active market volatility. MPLX's all-time high price is $ 0.896784, while its all-time low price is $ 0.02528374.

In terms of short-term performance, MPLX has changed by +0.23% over the past hour, -4.77% over 24 hours, and -3.79% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Metaplex (MPLX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 122.57M$ 122.57M $ 122.57M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 213.93M$ 213.93M $ 213.93M Circulation Supply 572.91M 572.91M 572.91M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Metaplex is $ 122.57M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MPLX is 572.91M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 213.93M.