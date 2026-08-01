MetaMUI Price Today

The live MetaMUI (MMUI) price today is $ 0.0222861, with a 0.47% change over the past 24 hours. The current MMUI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0222861 per MMUI.

MetaMUI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 10,605,984, with a circulating supply of 475.90M MMUI. During the last 24 hours, MMUI traded between $ 0.02217959 (low) and $ 0.02228755 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.935688, while the all-time low was $ 0.00998802.

In short-term performance, MMUI moved -- in the last hour and +0.47% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 571.62K.

MetaMUI (MMUI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 10.61M$ 10.61M $ 10.61M Volume (24H) $ 571.62K$ 571.62K $ 571.62K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 17.83M$ 17.83M $ 17.83M Circulation Supply 475.90M 475.90M 475.90M Total Supply 800,000,000.0 800,000,000.0 800,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of MetaMUI is $ 10.61M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 571.62K. The circulating supply of MMUI is 475.90M, with a total supply of 800000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 17.83M.