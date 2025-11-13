MetaMask USD (mUSD) is a stablecoin issued by MetaMask, designed to maintain a 1:1 peg with the US dollar. It is built for use within the MetaMask ecosystem, enabling seamless on- and off-ramping between crypto and fiat, as well as spending through MetaMask products, including the MetaMask Card. mUSD aims to provide low-friction transfers, instant settlement, and interoperability across supported blockchain networks.