Metamars (MARS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.0042631 $ 0.0042631 $ 0.0042631 24H Low $ 0.00535785 $ 0.00535785 $ 0.00535785 24H High 24H Low $ 0.0042631$ 0.0042631 $ 0.0042631 24H High $ 0.00535785$ 0.00535785 $ 0.00535785 All Time High $ 1.88$ 1.88 $ 1.88 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +13.81% Price Change (1D) -1.63% Price Change (7D) +7.15% Price Change (7D) +7.15%

Metamars (MARS) real-time price is $0.00527046. Over the past 24 hours, MARS traded between a low of $ 0.0042631 and a high of $ 0.00535785, showing active market volatility. MARS's all-time high price is $ 1.88, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, MARS has changed by +13.81% over the past hour, -1.63% over 24 hours, and +7.15% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Metamars (MARS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.13M$ 1.13M $ 1.13M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.37M$ 1.37M $ 1.37M Circulation Supply 213.53M 213.53M 213.53M Total Supply 260,000,000.0 260,000,000.0 260,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Metamars is $ 1.13M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MARS is 213.53M, with a total supply of 260000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.37M.