MetalSwap Price (XMT)
The live price of MetalSwap (XMT) today is 0.01417263 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. XMT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MetalSwap Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- MetalSwap price change within the day is +0.65%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of MetalSwap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MetalSwap to USD was $ +0.0005291039.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MetalSwap to USD was $ +0.0021724402.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MetalSwap to USD was $ +0.002867501009238462.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.65%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0005291039
|+3.73%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0021724402
|+15.33%
|90 Days
|$ +0.002867501009238462
|+25.36%
Discover the latest price analysis of MetalSwap: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.18%
+0.65%
+5.31%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
"MetalSwap is a decentralized platform that allows hedging swaps on financial markets with the aim of providing a coverage to those who work with commodities and an investment opportunity for those who contribute to increase the shared liquidity of the project. Allowing the protection for an increasing number of operators. At the moment, financial swaps are the most widely used ""insurance"" tool for large-scale exchanges of raw materials such as metals, but everything takes place on centralized markets that require financial hedge and bank credit lines that are not always accessible to all and with ""restrictive"" bureaucratic times. With the concept of an economic incentive, given by the distribution of the governance token ($XMT), the system will have publicly accessible pooled liquidity. Through a set of ""smart contracts"", initially written on Ethereum, the contracts will make it possible to execute swaps without the need for intermediaries, at reduced costs and without time restrictions."
|1 XMT to VND
₫363.40040583
|1 XMT to AUD
A$0.0222510291
|1 XMT to GBP
￡0.0106294725
|1 XMT to EUR
€0.0124719144
|1 XMT to USD
$0.01417263
|1 XMT to MYR
RM0.0625012983
|1 XMT to TRY
₺0.5398354767
|1 XMT to JPY
¥2.0289537108
|1 XMT to RUB
₽1.1698088802
|1 XMT to INR
₹1.2147361173
|1 XMT to IDR
Rp236.2104055158
|1 XMT to KRW
₩20.2176818739
|1 XMT to PHP
₱0.803588121
|1 XMT to EGP
￡E.0.7223789511
|1 XMT to BRL
R$0.0833350644
|1 XMT to CAD
C$0.0196999557
|1 XMT to BDT
৳1.7235335343
|1 XMT to NGN
₦22.7489135919
|1 XMT to UAH
₴0.5840540823
|1 XMT to VES
Bs1.00625673
|1 XMT to PKR
Rs3.9798162303
|1 XMT to KZT
₸7.3394381718
|1 XMT to THB
฿0.4757751891
|1 XMT to TWD
NT$0.4604687487
|1 XMT to AED
د.إ0.0520135521
|1 XMT to CHF
Fr0.0116215566
|1 XMT to HKD
HK$0.1098378825
|1 XMT to MAD
.د.م0.1316637327
|1 XMT to MXN
$0.2830274211